“Seriously, we can’t make this stuff up!” says Rick Galena, campaign manager for Citizens for Carlisle Schools in a post on their website. Although Rick didn’t necessarily “make up” the comments, he certainly published lies.

To take comments of one person and report them as statements of another so to attack the other is deceitful.

At a recent CASD board meeting, public comments were made by those with concerns about a pilot program the board was to vote on. Other parents also addressed the board about distractions in the classroom.

The comments he cited were taken out of context and spun to make it appear as though the three opposing candidates from the Team for Change made those statements.

The truth is that none of the three opposing candidates made any of those comments. To hear the truth, the Aug. 17 board meeting is available on YouTube.

Team for Change candidates, Heather Leatherman, Walt Brown and Dawn Kephart, addressed the rush to vote on an SEL program without making this program known to the public, except through the campaign of the Democrat candidates. The board did nothing to welcome debate and awareness before the vote.

The Citizens for Carlisle Schools, which Rick is representing, took concerns that parents made about what they had witnessed at Wilson Middle School and not only mocked those parents but disingenuously tried to make you believe that their political opponents are “hateful, intolerant and ignorant.”

The Citizens for Carlisle Schools, and their campaign, have continuously outright lied about the Team for Change and what we stand for. The opposition says they are for inclusion, however, that only applies if you agree with them.

Voters of Carlisle deserve better. Vote for the Team for Change: Blume, Brown, Kephart, Leatherman and Shine.

Colleen Blume

Dickinson Township