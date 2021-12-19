 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: MA cuts could affect senior health

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

There is strong evidence that exercise can lower the risk of developing serious health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and dementia. Regular exercise can also improve your strength and helps improve mental wellbeing, which is especially important for older adults.

As a SilverSneakers instructor, which is a fitness program for seniors, I have seen the benefits exercise programs bring first-hand, including enhancing mobility and socialization, which improves health and quality of life. But not all seniors can afford these programs. Thankfully, through Medicare Advantage coverage, beneficiaries never have to worry if a class they want to attend is out of their budget.

It is a strong belief of mine that everyone should be able to access the health services they need, and Medicare Advantage makes that possible. Unfortunately, however, some lawmakers are considering cuts to Medicare Advantage which could impact seniors’ ability to access programs like SilverSneakers.

I would be crushed to see that happen – the program has improved countless lives and is currently both affordable and accessible. If funding cuts go through, I fear our older population may fall behind in their health as their access to health services could become limited.

People are also reading…

I am calling on Sen. Casey to take a stand and protect our seniors. Medicare Advantage is a critical part of giving seniors access to the health care coverage they need.

Margaret Paredes

Hampden Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Satisfaction and fairness

Letter: Satisfaction and fairness

As elections go in the United States, it doesn't get much better, at least for fairness, than the recent municipal election for Camp Hill Boro…

Letter: Tip your waitress

Letter: Tip your waitress

This is a joyous time of year. I think we take time to go out to eat with friends and family more often. Think about this: When you finish you…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News