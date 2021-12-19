Letter: MA cuts could affect senior health

There is strong evidence that exercise can lower the risk of developing serious health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and dementia. Regular exercise can also improve your strength and helps improve mental wellbeing, which is especially important for older adults.

As a SilverSneakers instructor, which is a fitness program for seniors, I have seen the benefits exercise programs bring first-hand, including enhancing mobility and socialization, which improves health and quality of life. But not all seniors can afford these programs. Thankfully, through Medicare Advantage coverage, beneficiaries never have to worry if a class they want to attend is out of their budget.

It is a strong belief of mine that everyone should be able to access the health services they need, and Medicare Advantage makes that possible. Unfortunately, however, some lawmakers are considering cuts to Medicare Advantage which could impact seniors’ ability to access programs like SilverSneakers.

I would be crushed to see that happen – the program has improved countless lives and is currently both affordable and accessible. If funding cuts go through, I fear our older population may fall behind in their health as their access to health services could become limited.

I am calling on Sen. Casey to take a stand and protect our seniors. Medicare Advantage is a critical part of giving seniors access to the health care coverage they need.

Margaret Paredes

Hampden Township

