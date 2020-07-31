You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Lost our vote

Letter: Lost our vote

Dear Editor:

We will not be voting for Donald Trump this November. Not attending the Memorial Service for Congressman John Lewis, the "conscience of Congress" and his past insults toward Sen. John McCain, display a lack of basic decency.

The example this President sets for our children and grandchildren is appalling and rips apart the very values we are trying to teach them — respect and decency. His poor management of the pandemic and foreign affairs speak for themselves.

John and Ann Marie Judson

Lower Allen Township

