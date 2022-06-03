Letter: Loss of innocent lives

The horror, grief, fear and anger cannot be measured when we hear of innocent children and teachers being killed in our schools. We ask how, why and what can be done to prevent future incidents. Opinions, studies, investigations become the highest-ranking news item for days. Our hearts grieve with parents, siblings and neighbors. Yet the fact remains that these children will never become contributing members of society because their lives have been snuffed out.
As depressing as that thought is, it is also true that the single most dangerous place for a child is in its mother’s womb. We have lost dozens in schools but thousands of children before their first birthday. Many are delighted that terminating young lives is legal, supported by taxpayer funds and pray that will remain so.
We pray, “God bless America.” Perhaps we should pray, “God have mercy on America.”
Fred L. Battles
Carlisle