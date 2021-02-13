Letter: Loss of habitat

Dear Editor:

The date should live in infamy. On Feb. 10, the Carlisle area lost a pristine habitat for wildlife. Work began to build houses in a former corn field bordered by Meetinghouse Heights Spring Road, Newville Road, and McClures Gap Road.

Heavy equipment uprooted a stand of trees which was the refuge of rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks, foxes, groundhogs, an occasional deer, and an assortment of birds. The wildlife will be forced to move to ever diminishing habitats, and species may not survive because of the lack of space and food.

Why couldn’t the developer preserve the trees and still build enough houses to make the investment worthwhile? The citizens of Carlisle and North Middleton should be very concerned about the loss of an irreplaceable treasure, as development takes away the beauty of nature for generations to come.

Gabriel Marcella

Carlisle

