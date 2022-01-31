 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Loopholes remain in proposal

Dear Editor:

In an effort to tackle methane gas pollution, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed new federal protections to cut down on this dangerous pollutant from the oil and gas industry. Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gasses, accelerating the pace of climate change and harming our communities.

This proposal includes new safeguards that would crack down on oil and gas companies leaking harmful methane emissions into our atmosphere. Under this rule, it is expected that methane emissions would be reduced by 41 million metric tons from 2023 to 2025 alone -- equivalent to global warming pollution of almost 230 million cars.

Unfortunately, large loopholes remain in the proposal which will mean continued methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. These loopholes include excluding regular inspections for smaller oil and gas wells, and continuing to allow the dangerous process of flaring excess gas.

Pennsylvanians who want to take action on reducing methane emissions and help tackle climate change can submit a public comment to EPA applauding their proposal and also asking them to strengthen it and close the dangerous loopholes. Comments can be submitted directly to the EPA at https://bit.ly/MethanePublicComment.

Rachel Vresilovic

Climate and Clean Energy Associate with PennEnvironment

