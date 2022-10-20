Letter: Looking to continue the fight

We live in a special place. America is exceptional. Pennsylvania is the Keystone State because of our central role in the founding and growth of the United States. Mother Cumberland County birthed nine counties as the nation expanded westward.

Freedom is that fundamental American principle that has been the central theme since the pilgrims came to Massachusetts and William Penn founded “Penns Woods.” Freedom and opportunity. Freedom to worship and live out your faith in your daily walk. Opportunity to prosper and own your own home and land.

Beyond the oath to uphold the Constitution, every elected official should ask before making decisions: “does this expand or take away freedom of the people?”

I believe that civility is critical to a thriving democracy and a free market economy. Politics has become toxic, and it is time we start talking to each other as Americans. You can have convictions and compassion. We can respect our differences, while celebrating what we have in common. We need more kindness.

Politics is too serious to be left to politicians. I spent over 30 years selling real estate and helping people fulfill their American Dream. I understand this community, because I am a product of it. I am a United States Marine. The values growing up in Cumberland County and the lessons I learned as a Marine help me every day.

I am running for the State Senate representing most of Cumberland, Perry and upper Dauphin County because the last couple of years have shown us how important it is to protect freedom. President Ronald Reagan said we don’t pass freedom to our children in our bloodstream ... “must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.” If elected, I will continue the fight – for your children and mine.

Greg Rothman

Silver Spring Township; Republican candidate for the 34th Senatorial District