Letter: Looking ahead to the election

Dear Editor:
Americans, prepare for Nov. 4, 2020, when Donald Trump declares his election loss invalid in both electoral college and popular vote. Citing voter fraud, coronavirus, millions of illegal votes, lack of voter ID, fake news, even Hillary’s emails, he’ll suspend election results pending investigation by his “Roy Cohn” partner, AG William Barr.
Far-fetched? Think back: in early 2016, GOP Senate majority leader refused to allow voting on a Supreme Court nominee highly respected by both parties. In 2019, Republican Senators acquitted an unfit president, despite incontrovertible evidence of guilt. Recently, while preparing to work remotely themselves, the U.S. Supreme Court risked Wisconsin voters’ lives by denying their Governor’s order to delay the primary despite a pandemic.
Trump will stop at nothing to remain in power, and such examples confirm that Republicans lack both moral clarity and political courage to thwart a fascist-like takeover of our government. That means opponents must embrace even greater zeal to defeat him. Our democracy is at stake.
Every American must decide now how to preserve a government of, by and for the people…Lincoln’s “last, best hope of earth.” This upcoming presidential election won’t signal the end of the fight; rather, just the beginning. Who occupies the White House on Jan. 21, 2021 will determine whether any of our “better angels” still exist.
William H. Schneider
Mechanicsburg
