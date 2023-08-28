In the article in The Sentinel dated Aug. 19 about the county’s distribution of grant money, I strongly agree with Commissioner Eichelberger. Anyone who took the time to look at the acceptance list could only wonder who the committee thought was worthy of so much grant funding that served the cause of the people.

You might think that I am bitter because our 501c3 organization was left out of the funding that would have helped many deaf or severely hard of hearing people from dying in a fire. Well, you are right. Our request was rejected because the committee thought that our purpose did not rate high enough. But building a patio for a library did qualify for millions. Or a business owner could buy their building so they didn’t have to pay rent.

The least that could be asked for was $50,000; our group would have been happy with half of that or less. Fifty-thousand dollars would have bought a lot of fire alarms designed to wake the deaf and hard of hearing in Cumberland County. I guess we will need to sell more crab cakes to fund our program in the future.

I am very glad that Commissioner Eichelberger brought this issue to the forefront, because it does need to be looked into. He has always been in a battle because he does not go along with the status quo. At least publish the groups that were rejected because they did not score high enough to meet the standards of the committee members. There are lots of 501c3 groups in Cumberland County that could have made very good use of grant money, but they did give the United Way money to remodel their Carlisle office - that was very important to do.

Roger Spitz

Carlisle