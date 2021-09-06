 Skip to main content
Letter: Local elections have consequences
Letter: Local elections have consequences

Local elections are not exciting, voter turnout is low, but the impact of local elections has lasting consequences in our community.

We watched this unfold in real-time as local school boards made decisions about how to reopen schools. Some administrators followed the science, data and recommendations set in place by the CDC and the AAP, while others fell short and failed to ensure that all students can return to a safe in-person learning environment. A sense of community has been damaged when they permitted increased intimidation and bullying as parents screamed “freedom” while not caring about the safety of others. School administration and school board members have become sympathizers with the school bullies parents despise.

As COVID-19 is resurging in Pennsylvania and hospital staff are exhausted, our governor had to step in and show the leadership our local government could not. Our local communities and children deserve better. We need to elect local officials that lead with empathy and base decisions on research and science. We must do our best to make this happen on Tuesday, Nov. 2nd, 2021. Vote.

Nicole Calvanelli

Upper Allen Township

