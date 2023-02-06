Dear Editor:

I was always under the impression that public elected officials should at the least respond to their constituents when they are asked serious questions about a major problem. Many people don’t know that Pennsylvania led the country in fire-related deaths in 2021. Not a very nice title to have. I have contacted the state, county and borough elected and appointed officials, from the State Fire Commissioner to the local Borough Council members with no responses. All I was asking for was public support (not funding) from public elected officials for a project my club was doing in trying to save the lives of those who are deaf and severely hard of hearing in the central PA area, in case of a fire.

A very simple thing to do? Wrong! We got great coverage from our local newspaper, The Sentinel, and Fox 43 TV news. But no public support from any elected official. But wait! Only one county commissioner and one legislator showed interest in our project.

Our club through our fundraising is giving away Lifetone HLAC 151 fire alarms free to those in central PA for those in need of one. We have asked private companies in our area for donations because our budget only can purchase limited numbers of these units. We believe that no person should die needlessly in a fire because they could not hear a simple smoke detector alarm or see a flashing strobe light when sleeping. Support from our public officials would have helped our cause very much, and show those who are deaf and hard of hearing we are here to help. How can we possibly vote for people that represent us when they can’t even answer a letter or email? All responses are welcome!

Roger Spitz

Carlisle