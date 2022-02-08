 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Limits needed for governors

Reading a recent letter by Ms. Daniels, I noted that she is upset that governors have limited emergency powers. I fail to see how this is a bad thing. Emergency powers are for, well, emergencies. After the first 30 days, the direction of the pandemic was clear: protect the vulnerable, educate and allow the rest of us to get on with our lives. Instead, public health officials forgot their basic training (isolate the sick) and decided to go forward with Orwellian power grabs that shut down people’s lives, destroyed the economy, caused untold misery among people’s mental and physical health and did little to actually save lives. A recent meta-analysis by John Hopkins University showed that lockdowns did little good and, in the aggregate, caused more harm than good. Suicides are up, we have children that will never make up the losses they suffered, we have destroyed trust in government (hard to trust when you catch public servants lying and there are no consequences for it), and we have destroyed our economy. So yes, Miss Daniels, I for one am thrilled that emergency powers are removed from governors in a timely fashion. As far as your right to choose, that ends when you kill another person. And science shows us, the entire DNA sequence exists in that baby at the earliest stages. Yes, I am following the science.

Kathy Finkenbinder

Carlisle resident currently in Germany

