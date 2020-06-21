Letter: Liberty or safety?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

On Easter weekend The Sentinel published a huge editorial on page A-6 with bold headlines "Stay home be a hero," which translated means, "shut up peasants and do as you are told."

This moral blackmail editorial was preceded by a huge front story headlined "Empty sanctuaries," regarding church closings.

The truth is that during this time of historical national crisis the one institution that gives people life, hope and victory over all circumstances, or the church of Jesus Christ, should have been the last institution in the U.S. to actually shut down. Tragically that was not the case.

Our elected state and local government officials have now made the wonderful discovery that they have dictatorial powers over every single aspect of our daily lives. All they need to do is mention the magic bullet word "safety," and millions of American sheeple suddenly become little highly conditioned, robotic laboratory rats as they scurry and scamper about inside our new coronavirus labyrinth safety maze. While our new safety maze is loaded with multiple large and small directional signs proclaiming "To protect our community" and "For your health," the maze is also filled with complete regulation, complete control, and unconstitutional roadblocks at every turn.