Letter: Let's all be pro-life

In this beautiful season of renewal and rebirth, let’s all pledge to be pro-life in the fullest Judeo-Christian tradition. Just as we have embraced the children and families from Afghanistan and Ukraine, let us now embrace and support the lives of our own children and families here in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is one of 10 states with increased numbers of children living in concentrated poverty. When 20% of our children are in poverty, true pro-life legislators would work tirelessly to reverse the economic, educational, health and social policies that have pitched them into poverty.

Pro-life legislators can create a more fair and just tax system that does not continue to widen the unconscionable gap between the very rich and everyone else. They should fully invest in our children nationally by supporting the Child Tax Credit and Build Back Better. In Pennsylvania, they can support a budget that puts people first, like the one proposed by Gov. Wolf.

Besides being 47th in the nation for inequity in school funding and 30th in child poverty rates, Pennsylvania is an alarming No. 1 in hate propaganda. Instead of supporting children and their schools, some of our PA lawmakers are fueling the radical growth of white supremacist hate propaganda and the ever widening cultural, economic, gender, race and political divisions in our country and our state.

These lawmakers attack critical thinking about our deep, historic racial divides, making up lies about Critical Race Theory (which is only taught in law schools). Their bills further pit us against each other, rather than uniting us in support of the lives of our children, while serving to tighten their control over our minds and our bodies.

Please support and vote for true pro-life legislators, and protect our children from continued poverty, hunger, abuse and despair.

Jill Sunday Bartoli

Carlisle

