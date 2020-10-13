Letter: Let the people vote

Let the people vote
Dear Editor:
During the debate between Rep. Scott Perry and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Oct. 8, Perry touted his military background, asserting that he defends the U.S. Constitution while voicing his strong objection to mail-in voting.
Perry asserted that ballots should be voted on election day, and not be accepted after election day. As a “military man” he seems to have forgotten overseas military ballots. Tens of thousands of overseas military ballots have been counted across the United States in most states and hundreds of counties for decades.
Overseas military ballots are now accepted in all 50 States in the U.S., under federal mandates and state laws. For most states, if these ballots are postmarked on the day before election day, they are given up to 10 days after the election to arrive at the county elections offices. In Florida and Ohio, overseas military ballots are accepted 10 days after election day; in Pennsylvania they are accepted up to seven days after election day.
In 2020 we are suffering from a nation-wide and deadly pandemic. Why do military personnel receive special treatment while American taxpayers are treated as second-class citizens?
As a former Director of Elections in Ohio, I am confident that mail-in ballots can be managed to guarantee that all votes are counted, while also ensuring that there is no election fraud. The thousands of county elections offices across the U.S. know what to do to make all elections free and fair.
We need common sense leadership to represent us in Washington D.C. I urge everyone to please vote for Eugene DePasquale for Congress on Nov. 3.
Donald Travis,
Carlisle
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!