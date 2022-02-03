Letter: Let’s run that play again. Not!

In 2021, Republicans managed to take emergency powers away from our duly elected governor by pushing through an amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution. They didn’t like how Wolf was handling the pandemic, so they clipped his wings (and all future governors’ wings), and voters helped them.

Here’s how it works: Proposed amendments are first passed by both houses of the legislature by simple majority and not subject to veto by the governor. This process is repeated in a second legislative session, then the proposed amendment is placed on the ballot. Historically, Pa. voters vote "yes" on most amendments, especially in an off-year election.

Along come House Bills 38 and 2207 — an end-run around voters being able to select their own legislators. Republicans are working their playbook to push a ballot question so they can pick their voters (“gerrymandering”), not the other way around (“fair redistricting”). Who loses with this change to the Constitution? Pennsylvanians.

Now Sen. Judy Ward is picking up the ball on another hot topic: A woman’s right to choose what she does with her body. Sen. Ward and six co-sponsors — all Republicans — want another amendment to the Constitution. They want to set new policy with SB 956 to prohibit any legal right to an abortion, protecting “the life of every unborn child from conception to birth.” (Read more in John L. Micek’s Jan. 26 Penn Capital-Star commentary.)

As a woman who grew up with the freedom to choose, I am offended by the actions of these “individual liberty, small government” legislators trying to take away our voting and reproductive liberties. Pennsylvanians, red and blue, call your legislators and tell them to keep their hands off your Constitution and vote "no" to HB 38, HB 2207 and SB 956.

Katie Daniels

Boiling Springs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0