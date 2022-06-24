 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Legislators should support farmers

Legislators should support farmers

John Dawes writes of practical applications already in use to clean up the streams on his Huntington County farm. Putting it this way makes me realize even more just how dedicated our family farmers are to responsible practices for the good of all of us.

Hopefully our legislators are in tune with the concepts. We lose farmland and farmers every year with rising costs and the development of land for housing.

Thank you, John, for informing us of the improvements made for the enjoyment of your family and the land. God bless you.

Carol Fitzpatrick

West Pennsboro Township

