Letter: Legal & illegal vs. right & wrong

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ...” (Amendment I)

Yet for many years Congress has been chipping away at freedom of religion, restricting prayer in schools, prohibiting the display of the Ten Commandments, prosecuting a coach for praying in the middle of a football field, forbidding military chaplains from praying in Jesus’ name, prohibiting New Testaments from being freely distributed in schools, restricting what a minister may say, and many other such violations of the First Amendment.

The intent seems to be to rule God out of our nation and passing any laws we wish to the blurring of legal and illegal with right and wrong. Once free from religion and the constitution, legislators may pass any concept into law. After all, it is assumed that majority rules in a democracy whether right or wrong. Our children are being taught that anything legal is therefore right, irrespective of parental guidance.

Perhaps the time has come to remind our leaders that there is coming a great judgment day when each will give an account of his actions in this life.

Come election day, we need to discern who can tell the difference between right and wrong before casting our ballot.

Fred L. Battles

Carlisle

