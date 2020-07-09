Letter: Legal, but not right

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

This letter is addressed to all of the folks who chose to shoot off fireworks on July 4th and the days leading up to the 4th. I am writing to ask why?

• Why did you choose your pleasure over the health and well-being of your neighbors?

• Why did you choose to ignore the borough’s code about not shooting off fireworks within 150 feet of a building, which could lead to damage of your, or a neighbor’s property?

• Why did you think your fun was more important than the sleeping child, PTSD survivor, pet, or sick person who was affected negatively by the noise and the flashes of your fireworks?

We are in the middle of a pandemic that will only be lessened by our working together to keep ourselves, our families, and our neighbors safe. Yet you chose to think only of yourself and your pleasure.

Communities become strong when everyone looks out for everyone else and you failed this test dramatically over the holiday. Please consider the health and well-being of the entire borough the next time you consider ruining their peace with your fireworks.

Deb Fulham-Winston

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0