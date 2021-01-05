Letter: Left holding the bag

Dear Editor:

Dr. Himmelreich’s letter, “Where’s the vaccine,” published December 28, 2020, gives voice to universal frustration with the inadequacies of vaccine distribution.

The real culprit, however, is not the state governments. As noted by many middle-of-the-road analysts, the Trump administration poured over $10 billion into developing COVID-19 vaccines but provided only $340 million below the federal level to help with distribution, which would actually cost billions.

Not just the people of Pennsylvania, but residents of all states were left in the lurch by an administration that highlighted the razzle-dazzle of “Operation Warp Speed” and didn’t commit itself to the unglamorous task of trucking the vaccine to folks like you and me.

It’s no surprise. From early on, we’ve seen a federal leadership that trumpeted such things as crazy cures, but washed its hands of the unpopular work of imposing precautions to manage the outbreak. In short, the states, their governors, and the people got left holding the bag.

Jered L. Hock

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0