Letter: Leaders who unite

Editor:

Kudos to Cumberland County citizens who have been protesting locally and who have traveled to citizen demonstrations in our capital cities as we mourn the murder of Mr. George Floyd.

It is not enough to avoid being racist or to be anti-racist. We need meaningful change. The call is out there for this positive action for justice and equality. Citizens are encouraged to continue to make the demand for national and local leaders to authentically confront institutional racism.

Demand our community’s leadership do the hard work to correct the failed promise of equality for all citizens. Elect leaders who want to unite us.

Chris and Karen Overly Smith

Mechanicsburg

