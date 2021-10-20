Letter: Lauritzen for school board

Dear Editor:

I have the privilege of serving as a director on the Carlisle Area School District board with Anne Lauritzen, who is on the ballot for reelection on Nov. 2. With four seats on the ballot, I ask that you include Anne among the votes you cast.

Anne would continue to bring thoughtful, reasoned and strategic thinking and ideas to the school board, a characteristic seasoned in part by her background as a U.S. Army intelligence officer and with her master’s degree in secondary education and teaching. Her perspective and experience would also be a key asset to the board as it begins the vitally important task of selecting the district’s next superintendent.

As current chair of the Education Committee, Anne advocates for a well-rounded curriculum ensuring that what students are learning is preparing them to be productive citizens that can meet the needs of our communities and workforce tomorrow.

Anne brings a very valuable career readiness perspective to the school district from her professional life of developing partnerships and initiatives with schools, businesses and the community. She is a strong voice for ongoing district efforts to integrate career awareness and exploration opportunities from high school down to the elementary level as appropriate.

Having two children who graduated from Carlisle High School, Anne has an empathetic listening ear for parents and community members and is a strong supporter of the dedicated teachers and staff who educate our community’s children. Additionally, her voice for long-range district facility and technology planning with fiscal responsibility will continue to serve our students and community well.

Thank you for voting for Anne Lauritzen for a seat on the Carlisle Area School District Board of Directors on Nov. 2.

Bruce Clash

Carlisle

