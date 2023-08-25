Lack of transparency with vote

The CASD Board approved implementing the Character Strong pilot program as part of its 2023-2024 curriculum at Wilson Middle School. This Social-Emotional Learning program was presented to the board only two weeks ago. Sadly, the board sent out no information to parents, nor did it promote any open public debate before voting. Plus, the board has not thoroughly done its research, yet they voted to implement the program immediately. What’s the rush?

Already overworked teachers have not been trained to implement this. Why is the CASD, with scores plummeting in the 2022 PSA tests, taking academic time away from the students who are already struggling academically? Is this how the board supports its teachers and looks out for our students?

Teaching social values and empathy is the duty of parents. This invasive school program delves into the child’s private life, sexual preferences and moral beliefs. Character Strong is designed to shape values and beliefs based on its standards, not on parents’ values or religious beliefs.

Character Strong states that its goal is to build positive relationships. However, as a contractor at WMS school, I have not observed the administration supporting that intent. I have witnessed poor relationships between students and staff and unruly behavior while principals, counselors and other staff do little or nothing to stop it. Kindness and understanding must start from the top and should already be the standard. Will the Character Strong program change that? I do not think so. Perhaps there is a character program needed for the administration to build relationships within.

Our children are not guinea pigs. We must stand up for them. The board’s actions lack transparency, concern for teacher’s time, create a distraction from actual academics and undermine parents. This program should have been tabled until further discussion and research was completed.

Jennifer Weaver

North Middleton Township