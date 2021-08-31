Letter: Lack of planning in Afghanistan

Dick Polman’s echo chamber defense of President Biden’s handling of Afghanistan ignores the obvious. The issue is not the decision to leave Afghanistan, but how it was carried out. If pulling out of Afghanistan, plan how to do that right. Don’t announce an exit date that is in the middle of the traditional Afghan fighting season, when the Taliban are at their strongest. Don’t sneak out of Bagram Air Base in the middle of the night without telling your Afghan counterparts, leaving it unattended and open for looting. Don’t send the military home before you get American and allied civilians out, not just from the embassy, but those working to improve Afghan communities throughout the country. Don’t leave before ensuring that Afghans who worked alongside the U.S. are able to get to safety. Don’t leave billions of dollars in weapons to be picked up by the Taliban and other terrorists. Don’t abandon high-tech drones and other sophisticated equipment for the Taliban to make available to China, Russia, Iran and others. Don’t pull out unilaterally, stiffing your NATO allies and leading to a vote of contempt by the British Parliament. Don’t withdraw in a way that stains and dishonors the United States, endangers our friends and emboldens our enemies.