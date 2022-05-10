Letter: Kutz is best choice for state representative

Thomas Kutz represents the values we hold dear in our community — someone with a passion to serve, an unrivaled work ethic and a strong moral compass. I moved to Cumberland County eight years ago knowing virtually no one, but Thomas and his family treated me like one of their own. Thomas is the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off of his back, and I’m grateful to have gotten to know him and the Kutz family.

Thomas is driven by his faith and his passion to serve. He serves as a township commissioner and has been a volunteer nonprofit leader in our community for years. I know Thomas will serve faithfully and be an accessible and accountable voice for our community.

I am amazed watching Thomas’ work ethic. Thomas does everything at 100 percent. Since I have known Thomas, I have watched him graduate college in under three years, work to pass tax reform legislation, work his way through law school while graduating at the top of his class, and knock thousands of doors to meet as many voters as possible before the election. No one will ever outwork Thomas, and I know he will take that same mentality to Harrisburg as our state representative.

Thomas also has the character and moral compass we need in Harrisburg. Thomas is a principled individual with the community’s best interest at heart. His intentions are pure, and he is driven by a desire to improve our community for the next generation. Thomas is an honest and hardworking individual who will always do what is right and what is good.

I am honored to support Thomas Kutz for state representative because he is the honest, trustworthy fresh perspective we need to keep our community moving forward. I hope you will join me in voting for Thomas Kutz on May 17.

Jeff Herman

Upper Allen Township

