Letter: Knee-jerk reaction to guns

Dear Editor:

I note with disgust that in the April 7 edition of The Sentinel the mayor and the whole of the borough council voted to constrain rights codified in both the national and state Constitutions. What has happened to our once fair town to drive the mayor and council to such an anti-constitutional fervor? Has there been a spree of mass killings by "assault weapons" in town that I'm not aware of? How about a surge in domestic violence shootings?

The liberal mantra of "common sense" is, not unexpectedly, here applied to the renewed scheme to undermine our rights. An example of this idiocy is the "extreme risk protection order" by which a judge could require the seizure of a person's firearms in order to reduce suicides, mass shootings, domestic violence and other felonies.

Do the supporters of such red flag laws not understand that removing firearms from a person who is deemed an extreme risk merely nudges the person toward other methods of mayhem that are readily available, such as gasoline, knives, explosive mixtures, propane gas and hammers. Would it not be more rational to incarcerate such a danger to society rather than challenge him to other methods of perpetrating his crimes? If he is not a sufficient danger to society to be locked up, I cannot see a justification for seizing his firearms.