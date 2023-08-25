Keeping technology safe

Technology has become an integral part of schools, offering kids a better chance to succeed in the classroom and strengthening education systems. As kids return to school in the ensuing weeks, new technologies are ushering in exciting opportunities for Pennsylvania’s school districts.

Whether it’s new devices to help children explore career paths or the installation of solar panels to cut energy costs, technology allows schools to deliver a better educational experience. Some districts have even implemented AI technology on school buses, keeping our kids safe on their way to-and-from school.

With all the advantages technology offers future generations, I ask public officials to prioritize partnerships with – not misguided lawsuits against – our friends in the tech sector, so we avoid hampering the development of new technologies that will (and do) benefit Pennsylvania’s education system and our children.

For example, Thorn, a nonprofit combatting child sex trafficking founded by Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore, houses an “engineering and data science team focused solely on developing new technologies to combat online child sexual abuse.” Thorn’s #CSAM classifier finds new or unknown child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in both images and videos. Thorn also curated free conversation starters, guides and other tips so parents can ensure their child has a safe relationship with technology and while online.

More Pennsylvania schools should adopt curricula that incorporates student safety in relation to technology. Our children are our future, our legacy, and they are also the ones best suited for designing the technology that keeps us all safe now and in the future.

As children across the state fill classrooms again, I encourage lawmakers to champion the incorporation of technology in our schools instead of opposing it. Technology is here to stay, and through collective support, we’ll harness it to help children explore their interests.

Mercedes Avery Silver Spring Township

Lack of transparency with vote

The CASD Board approved implementing the Character Strong pilot program as part of its 2023-2024 curriculum at Wilson Middle School. This Social-Emotional Learning program was presented to the board only two weeks ago. Sadly, the board sent out no information to parents, nor did it promote any open public debate before voting. Plus, the board has not thoroughly done its research, yet they voted to implement the program immediately. What’s the rush?

Already overworked teachers have not been trained to implement this. Why is the CASD, with scores plummeting in the 2022 PSA tests, taking academic time away from the students who are already struggling academically? Is this how the board supports its teachers and looks out for our students?

Teaching social values and empathy is the duty of parents. This invasive school program delves into the child’s private life, sexual preferences and moral beliefs. Character Strong is designed to shape values and beliefs based on its standards, not on parents’ values or religious beliefs.

Character Strong states that its goal is to build positive relationships. However, as a contractor at WMS school, I have not observed the administration supporting that intent. I have witnessed poor relationships between students and staff and unruly behavior while principals, counselors and other staff do little or nothing to stop it. Kindness and understanding must start from the top and should already be the standard. Will the Character Strong program change that? I do not think so. Perhaps there is a character program needed for the administration to build relationships within.

Our children are not guinea pigs. We must stand up for them. The board’s actions lack transparency, concern for teacher’s time, create a distraction from actual academics and undermine parents. This program should have been tabled until further discussion and research was completed.

Jennifer Weaver North Middleton Township