Letter: Keeping people in their homes should be a priority

Dear Editor:

I read recently that Gov. Wolf issued an order barring evictions and foreclosures until July 11. There are still a handful of states that are allowing these court processes to continue, despite having stay at home orders that have resulted not only in a “flattened curve” of coronavirus infections, but also a sharp increase in unemployment.

Congress provided some help in the CARES Act: the emergency grants to households and the ban on evictions from federally-assisted housing. However, there will be a serious reckoning when the moratoriums expire.

In March, before the pandemic took off, Pennsylvanians were dealing with an affordable housing shortage. As in other states, we have a great many households that have to spend 50% or more of their income on housing. A Harvard study showed that since 1960 renters' incomes have gone up 5% while housing costs are up 61%. Stable housing has been shown to be vital to raising healthy children. Families committing so much to housing creates great strain covering all the other expenses of living.