The Carlisle Area School District serves as a tremendous asset in our community, in part because of a dedicated, effective school board. The CASD produces students who study at the best colleges and universities – including our military academies. The excellent in-house vocational-technical program ensures that district students have bright futures by giving them skills that enable them to obtain well-paying jobs. All this is now at risk.

School board elections attract few voters. Those seeking to enact partisan agendas hope to exploit this to slip into positions of power. Therefore, those of us who value education and reject the politicization of our schools must vote in the May 16 primary election. We do not want our children to become pawns in others’ political agendas.

In contrast to those who would politicize our schools, we are extremely fortunate to have on the ballot a group of bipartisan candidates, Democrats and Republicans, who put students first. Known as “Citizens for Carlisle Schools,” they are Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Gerald Eby, Joe Shane and Jon Tarrant. Along with outstanding credentials and records of excellence in education, they have an unfailing commitment to students and teachers.

As senior professors at the US Army War College (USAWC), we saw our colleagues and students embrace the excellent education CASD provides our children. We pointed to our CASD schools with pride when we spoke to job candidates.

A school district is the heart of a community. We cannot overstate the importance of a well-functioning school district that produces high morale among teachers, and great outcomes for students. It protects the future of our community, and thereby protects many other things, including property values. We urge you to vote on May 16 for experienced, bipartisan leaders who will keep excellence in, and politics out of our Carlisle schools.

Tami Davis Biddle and Rick Coplen

Parents of CASD graduates