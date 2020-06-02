Letter: Justice, peace and unity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

The Carlisle Area Religious Council (CARC) is outraged over the unnecessary, unjust death of another black man, George Floyd, age 46. In a horrific manner, a white police officer, sworn to protect and serve, used excessive force with his knee to suffocate Floyd despite Floyd’s repeated cries over several minutes that he could not breathe.

White people have difficulty understanding what it is like for our brothers and sisters of color to be mistreated because of the color of their skin. We will never know what it is like to be followed around a store; have “the talk” with children about what to do when confronted by police; experience the fear they face leaving their homes, wondering if they will return safely. We need to speak up and work toward justice, unity and peace using non-violent means.

As people of faith, we have a responsibility to speak out against brutality and the lack of respect of humanity we have seen displayed too often against people of color. When we refuse to act and speak out against injustice, our inaction allows this kind of brutality to continue.