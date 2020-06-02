Letter: Justice, peace and unity

Dear Editor:
The Carlisle Area Religious Council (CARC) is outraged over the unnecessary, unjust death of another black man, George Floyd, age 46. In a horrific manner, a white police officer, sworn to protect and serve, used excessive force with his knee to suffocate Floyd despite Floyd’s repeated cries over several minutes that he could not breathe.
White people have difficulty understanding what it is like for our brothers and sisters of color to be mistreated because of the color of their skin. We will never know what it is like to be followed around a store; have “the talk” with children about what to do when confronted by police; experience the fear they face leaving their homes, wondering if they will return safely. We need to speak up and work toward justice, unity and peace using non-violent means.
As people of faith, we have a responsibility to speak out against brutality and the lack of respect of humanity we have seen displayed too often against people of color. When we refuse to act and speak out against injustice, our inaction allows this kind of brutality to continue.
We grieve for families and friends of those persons of color whose lives have been taken — people like George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others. We condemn racial discrimination in any form. We pray for healing. We pray for change, that white people will see those who are different from them the way the God of the faith in which they believe sees them, with love and compassion, not someone who is dangerous and to be feared.
Our organization is one that works for justice, peace and unity among all people. We hope others in the faith community will join us in this work.
Gale Wenk du Pont
North Middleton Township
President of the Carlisle Area Religious Council
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!