I’ve often stated that "I know what I know," and "I know what I don’t know!" Well, this is one of those times when I have more questions than answers. And if you were to ask any of my high school classmates, they would tell you that I asked more questions in class than anyone else. I wasn’t timid and I wanted answers!

So now that President Trump has been indicted at the writing of this article, how would he be incarcerated, and how would that affect the housing of his Secret Service? I have done a little research and learned that a former president and his wife are entitled to Secret Service protection for life; that was enacted and took effect with Dwight D. Eisenhower being the first president to have lifetime protection under the “Former Presidents Act,” commonly known as FPA.

I would assume that although Attorney Bragg may have enjoyed a bit of "attaboys" from individuals like George Soros, he may not have the last word on the future of Donald Trump. It is my humble opinion that at best, he may accomplish "house arrest" if, in fact, the president is arrested. Because according to reliable information, the Secret Service is afforded hotel lodging while serving in that capacity.

I cannot imagine any circumstances when a former president would lose Secret Service protection, unless, possibly if that individual were guilty of treason or accepting monetary bribes from a foreign adversary which could then violate the president’s first duty to his constituents: endangering the security of an entire nation! Well, Mr. Trump is not being accused of anything so bizarre.

Well, as I began this "question and answer" I have more questions than answers.

Eugenio M. Albano

Harrisburg