Letter: Just another hit piece on Congressman Scott Perry

Just another hit piece on Perry

This is in response to Susan Roller’s letter Sept. 8, “Perry a naysayer in Congress.”

I refer to the article as a hit piece because of the derogatory implications made about Congressman Perry voting against certain bills; she gives no explanation why he voted against these bills. We all know they give bills altruistic, compassionate names, often to mislead the voter.

For example, bills using terminology such as women’s health care or reproductive rights means ending the life of a living growing human being in the womb.

Also mentioned is the congressman’s voting against “LGBTQ military service,” but again gives no details why he stood against the bill. Could it be because the major religions of the world believe that this is bad behavior that goes against natural law.

It seems to me the good congressman is trying to do his duty by standing up for a moral civil society.

Richard Vrabel

Boiling Springs

Voting for reproductive health

Dear Editor:

I write for millions of reasons, including the millions of eggs that came with my female body. Then there are the tens of millions of sperm I’ve dealt with over 53 years of married life.

Oh, and I have had tens of thousands of dollars of health care, health insurance and pharmaceutical costs over the years that I have had to manage for my health and fertility. Many of those dollars came out of my pocket because my health care needs as a woman were and still are just so many political issues to be argued over. Reproduction is a health, access and economic issue. I was fortunate to have had a full-time job that allowed me to cover those costs.

The next big numbers are the thousands of legislators—local, state and federal—and anti-abortionists who seek to impose their own moral and religious views concerning reproduction on me and all the other females who happen to be born in Pennsylvania, the United States and even those beyond our borders.

Thankfully for the present, I have the right to vote. And I’m hoping for thousands of others to join me to bring health care access and reason and equity to all people with uteruses and their families. That’s why I’m supporting pro-choice candidates Josh Shapiro for governor of Pennsylvania, Austin Davis for lieutenant governor, John Fetterman for U.S. Senate, and Shamaine Daniels for U.S. Congress. Down ballot I’m supporting Kristal Markle for PA House and Jim Massey for PA Senate.

Barbara Pearce

Monroe Township

Shamaine Daniels or Scott Perry for Congress

If you are confused about and interested in who will represent your views better in the coming election, look no further than the differences between Shamaine Daniels and Scott Perry. We all know Perry for his support for the former president’s dangerous lies about the 2020 election. Ms. Daniels is less well known but is a worthy candidate for being our next U.S. representative for PA’s 10th Congressional District.

Ms. Daniels is a lawyer who fights for justice for women and minorities, but shares our concern for justice for all citizens. She serves on the Harrisburg City Council. She is a Latina. She will work for all, regardless of ethnicity or race, or how much money they have.

Perry, I am sorry to say, has let me down over the years. His zeal to achieve a smaller government has shown that rather than weighing the real life consequences for his constituents, he votes to take away vital freedoms, freedoms that define us as Americans. He has voted against women’s reproductive rights, affordable health care (who can possibly be against having health insurance?), environmental policies that would address our warming planet, and, most egregiously, common sense gun laws. He serves as the Freedom Caucus leader. Freedom for whom?

Ms. Daniels will honor our Constitution—something that used to be taken for granted. She will honor facts, not propaganda. She will work to protect our freedoms, not diminish them. But more importantly at this time in our history, she will represent what is best in us, not a narrow, selfish agenda that serves only the few. We need her to win in November.

Kathy I. Everett

Carlisle