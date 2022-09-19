Letter: Just another hit piece on Congressman Scott Perry

This is in response to Susan Roller’s letter Sept. 8, "Perry a naysayer in Congress."

I refer to the article as a hit piece because of the derogatory implications made about Congressman Perry voting against certain bills; she gives no explanation why he voted against these bills. We all know they give bills altruistic, compassionate names, often to mislead the voter.

For example, bills using terminology such as women’s health care or reproductive rights means ending the life of a living growing human being in the womb.

Also mentioned is the congressman's voting against "LGBTQ military service," but again gives no details why he stood against the bill. Could it be because the major religions of the world believe that this is bad behavior that goes against natural law.

It seems to me the good congressman is trying to do his duty by standing up for a moral civil society.

Richard Vrabel

Boiling Springs