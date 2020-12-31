Letter: Judicial gerrymandering

Dear Editor:
Bill HB 196 passed the House and the Senate along partisan lines. All four representatives and both senators, of Franklin County, voted to create districts for the Supreme, Superior, and Commonwealth courts in Pennsylvania. These appellate judges are currently elected statewide and not tied to any specific geographic area of the state. Should this constitutional change be enacted into law it would make the election of appellate judges extremely vulnerable to partisan abuse.
District-based elections for state supreme court justices are very unusual and can lead to judicial gerrymandering. This seems to suggest a thinly veiled attempt by the Republican-controlled legislature to eliminate the Democratic majority on the state supreme court. The new rules under the bill could make it impossible for a justice to run for reelection when his or her term is up. The legislature could easily draw judicial districts that the justices do not live in.
In 2018, the same Republican controlled legislature attempted to remove four sitting supreme court justices — all Democrats — after the court struck down the state’s congressional map as a partisan gerrymander. Judicial independence needs to be designed to avoid political and special interest pressure on the state’s judiciary. Our judges are not politicians, even though they are elected by voters. Their role is to serve as an independent check on the political branches of our state.
Call or write your legislature; Sen. Ward SD30 (717-783-5192) jward@pasen.gov, Sen. Mastriano SD33 (717-787-4651) dmastriano@pasen.gov, Rep. Topper HD 78 (717-787-7076) jtopper@pahousegop.com, Rep. Hershey HD 82 (717-783-7830) JHershey@pahousegop.com, Rep. Kauffman HD89 (717-705-2004) rkauffma@pahousegop.com, and Rep. Schemel HD 90 (717-783-5218) pschemel@pahousegop.com to let them know you do not support judicial gerrymandering any more than you support the gerrymandering of our legislative districts.
John Bryner
Chambersburg