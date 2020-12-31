Letter: Judicial gerrymandering

Dear Editor:

Bill HB 196 passed the House and the Senate along partisan lines. All four representatives and both senators, of Franklin County, voted to create districts for the Supreme, Superior, and Commonwealth courts in Pennsylvania. These appellate judges are currently elected statewide and not tied to any specific geographic area of the state. Should this constitutional change be enacted into law it would make the election of appellate judges extremely vulnerable to partisan abuse.

District-based elections for state supreme court justices are very unusual and can lead to judicial gerrymandering. This seems to suggest a thinly veiled attempt by the Republican-controlled legislature to eliminate the Democratic majority on the state supreme court. The new rules under the bill could make it impossible for a justice to run for reelection when his or her term is up. The legislature could easily draw judicial districts that the justices do not live in.