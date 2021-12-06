Letter: Jeff Bartos is the leader Pennsylvania needs in Washington

Too many career politicians talk, rather than act. The issues facing working Pennsylvanians across the 67 counties in the Commonwealth are too dire to continue down the path that many leaders in Washington have led us. Jeff Bartos is a staunch conservative and political outsider with a proven record of results for Pennsylvanians.

Jeff’s unprecedented leadership with the PA 30-Day Fund was a game changer for small businesses in the Commonwealth, as the nonprofit provided $3 million in forgivable loans to over 1,000 Main Street businesses throughout Pennsylvania, while the state and federal government enforced tyrannical restrictions. Jeff’s leadership helped save over 1,000 small businesses across the commonwealth and shows that he has the temperament required to bring people of all backgrounds together, lead them in a common-sense direction, and achieve their goal as a team.

With his common-sense business experience, Jeff will stand up to politicians who favor reckless spending in Washington and tax increases on Pennsylvania families.

I am proud to endorse my friend, Jeff Bartos, to serve as our next United States senator.

I look forward to working with Jeff to make Pennsylvania a place that our children and grandchildren can live, work and raise their families in the community that we all love.

Brian Allen

Millerstown

