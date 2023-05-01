It’s concerning

While out meeting voters, I spoke with a registered Democrat who indicated she would vote for the incumbents on the CASD Board. I asked if she had concerns about more than 30% of 11th graders who tested below proficient during the 2021–2022 school year in English Language Arts/Literature, Mathematics/Algebra, and Science/Biology. She replied, “That doesn’t concern me at all.” Well, it concerns me and the other Team for Change candidates. How can someone embrace the status quo with this magnitude of below-proficient testing results?

While the opposition has reportedly raised $10,000 for their campaign, they have apparently used most of those funds to attack their opponents rather than highlight their successes. They praise students on social media but ignore the problems and struggles of those not making the grade. A recent mailer supporting the incumbents was focused on the “right-wing extremists” who they indicate are “preparing to take over the Carlisle School Board.” This mailer did not mention one action the incumbents will take to improve the school system. I guess higher taxes and lower test scores are hard to promote. Our donations have only come from local, concerned citizens supporting a campaign that has been forthright about our concerns regarding fiscal accountability, lagging test scores and other academic deficiencies in reading and mathematics.

Multiple writers to the paper have tried to link our team to larger, national organizations. We have addressed this, yet the opposition continues to promote these baseless claims. Is this a sign of the leadership that puts our students first as they claim to be doing?

On May 16, please consider voting for me and my other concerned friends running for Carlisle School Board Director: Colleen Blume, Dawn Kephart, Heather Leatherman and Al Shine.

Walt Brown Carlisle