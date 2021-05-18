Letter: It's a social responsibility

Dear Editor:

The recent CDC announcement that everyone fully vaccinated needn’t wear a mask seems to have engendered some confusion.

Let’s sort this out using common sense. The scientific studies show that the probability of someone fully vaccinated getting COVID-19 is very small. The probability of such a fully vaccinated person getting seriously ill or passing the disease on is even smaller.

This means that such persons are basically out of the woods. They can go about their daily business with little concern about risk and without needing to wear a mask. There are a few exceptions that are mostly needed to lessen the confusion, such as in some businesses, public places, and on transportation where the risks are greater.

That leaves the rest, those who haven’t been fully vaccinated, in limbo. They still need to wear masks in most situations, since they are still at risk for getting and spreading the disease. They have to worry about non-masked individuals that they come into close contact with, as they have no way of knowing if those not wearing masks have been vaccinated or not, This is a real dilemma, and it is natural that they are worried.