Letter: It will happen here

Critical Race Theory. Don't Say Gay. These terms are used to create a baseless educational crisis. Schools, slowly and painfully, strive to implement inclusive curricula. We reckon with facts like Columbus committed acts of genocide and many of our founding fathers were owners of enslaved people. It means facing current systemic issues. It is open discussion and critical thinking, the anathema of bigotry.

Extremists twist the ideals of inclusive education, claiming they are not The American Way. Texas is banning books related to race and gender. Censorship leads to fear of “The Other,” making it easier to oppress groups to keep the status quo.

Florida passed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Teachers in primary grades cannot discuss gender identity or sexual orientation. In Indiana, a bill in the legislature would require teachers to post their lesson plans for an entire school year online, so community members can challenge what professionals are doing in their classrooms. This is not educationally sound, and it is bigotry pretending to be parental rights.

If this trend continues and more states fall to this legislated fear, we will lose quality educators. We will not parrot ideas of a bigoted system that questions our professionalism and actively harms our students.

Barb Gleim has introduced an anti-trans student bill, and she speaks out against inclusive curricula. She wants conservatives to substitute to spy on teachers and make sure they aren’t “indoctrinating” students with equitable thinking.

I fear a system that will become more privatized and be taught by zealots keeping students from questioning and teaching a limited view of the world.

It will end American democracy.

Consider that when you vote. Pennsylvania will go the way of Texas if the wrong officials are in power.

Duffy Batzer

Carlisle

