Letter: It takes understanding

Dear Editor:

Michael Reagan’s commentary "A need for black leaders" (June 23, The Sentinel) tells us that there is no systemic racism, particularly within the LA Police Department. Good news!

Reagan provides evidence to support his conclusion. In 2018 there were 33 officer-involved shootings in LA, resulting in a death. Two victims were Black, the majority, Latino. 2019 was even better! There were fewer deaths resulting from officer-involved shootings. The majority were not Black, they were brown. No systemic racism! Good news.

But then, Reagan hints there might be a problem. It could be that persons of color perceive that there is racism because there is a higher incidence of crime, and, therefore, more police involvement, in their communities. And, just maybe, "many police departments need to rethink the ways they interact with the public, especially ... in poor communities where crime rates are higher.