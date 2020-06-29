Letter: It takes understanding

Dear Editor:
Michael Reagan’s commentary "A need for black leaders" (June 23, The Sentinel) tells us that there is no systemic racism, particularly within the LA Police Department. Good news!
Reagan provides evidence to support his conclusion. In 2018 there were 33 officer-involved shootings in LA, resulting in a death. Two victims were Black, the majority, Latino. 2019 was even better! There were fewer deaths resulting from officer-involved shootings. The majority were not Black, they were brown. No systemic racism! Good news.
But then, Reagan hints there might be a problem. It could be that persons of color perceive that there is racism because there is a higher incidence of crime, and, therefore, more police involvement, in their communities. And, just maybe, "many police departments need to rethink the ways they interact with the public, especially ... in poor communities where crime rates are higher.
Reagan goes on to tell us that there is a solution. Why is no one is asking communities of color “What are you doing to reduce violent crime…?” "Where are the Black political and moral leaders who will ask Blacks the tough questions…?” He suggests that there is a need for Black leaders to cure the ills of poor, minority communities. “…the best way to keep police out of any community, is to not break the law.”
So, Reagan would have us believe the news is good. There is no racism! But, if there is, we can blame Black people themselves because of their high crime rates and lack of moral and political leadership.
Reagan can choose to deny the existence of racism. Persons with different life experiences may see the world differently. The news is not good and will not become so until each of us endeavors to understand the world as others experience it.
Aaron Hurwitz
Carlisle
