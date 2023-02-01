Letter: It takes two to tango

There's an old adage that "it takes two to tango." And in doing that dance, it is customary for the partners to be of the opposite sex. However, there are many cases like dancing at Italian, Greek or Jewish weddings that I just requires two or more individuals of either gender to make the dancing effective.

In the world of politics, we've seen two individuals of opposite parties and philosophies enjoy a beer after work. They had developed a genuine friendship when away from their offices; they were President Ronald Reagan and Speaker Tip O'Neill. And then there were the unlikely opera goers, the late justices Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Antonin Scalia. So we know that whether it's members of the opposite sex dancing the tango or opposites in government, harmony can exist. Perhaps our nation could witness that again with the new speaker and party in Congress.

However, in looking at the previous examples, there were significant elements of respect and trust. Those elements did not just happen! In both examples, each individual had earned that respect and trust. Even in the beautiful dance of the tango, each partner had to have worked at perfecting their parts before appearing on the dance floor. As a former professional dance instructor, I can attest to that!

Eugenio M. Albano

Harrisburg