Dear Editor:
Mark Twain said there are two types of lies. Lies and d___ lies. The Democrats have certainly crossed over in their quest to have us believe the president cannot change policy, cannot talk to foreign governments or have those working for him research for his defense, and his rival in their party can have a government official fired and withhold money, but if the president does it he is committing a crime.
Meanwhile the state department has been working with lots of NGOs who are known to promote upheavals in other countries, and organize, train, and assist with our money those protesting or demanding changes in leadership. Look up civil society 2.0.
Do some research. George Soros, on video describing how toppling governments has been exciting for him, is up to his elbows in it and has direct ties to many in the little circle that nobody in the "mainstream" will bother researching.
Mr. Trump has dared to ask questions, and look closely, as he is accused of doing exactly what they have done. And they have spent close to 1,100 days demeaning, and trying to destroy him, all the while saying he is the only one fighting dirty.
America has one choice, the re-election of this president is your only chance to prevent them from "making it all go away." The government behemoth and the "news" organizations are complicit, and control of our lives is up to us to maintain or lose forever.
Donald Trump is not a nice person, granted, but fighting this is dirty work, and requires like tactics.
Mike Minnich
Carlisle