Letter: It is time for change

Dear Editor:

Donald Trump’s constant sowing of division and his call-out on Jan. 6 to go to the Capitol resulted in terrorists storming the People’s House. They broke windows, they climbed scaffolds, they injured the police who tried to stop them. Our Congresspeople had to be securely evacuated and taken to safety. Four people died as of Jan. 8.

Lies about our fair and free election caused people to turn against our government and has caused great division among Americans. But it wasn’t only Trump who fomented this chaos. It was also Pennsylvania Congressmen Scott Perry, Mike Kelly, Guy Reschenthaler, Fred Keller, Glenn Thompson, Dan Meuser, John Joyce and Lloyd Smucker. Also guilty are members of the PA General Assembly, including Barb Gleim, Frank Ryan, Bryan Cutler, Kerry Benninghoff and Senators Jake Corman, Doug Mastriano, Kristin Phillips-Hill, Judy Ward and Kim Ward, among others.

This must stop!! It is time to change from lies to truths, from encouragement of violence and discord to encouragement of unity. Everyone must step up — all citizens, all members of all political parties. This is how we will again become a country of which we can be proud.

Janelle Crossley

Newville

