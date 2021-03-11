Letter: Is time running out?

Dear Editor:

I believe we are at the point in America where we must choose between truth and righteousness.

America will not retain its leadership in the world if left unchallenged under the growing leftist socialist movement we are facing. Not only is the American way of life under attack, but so too is God's word. The coming split within the United Methodist Church, where I was part of for 20 years, highlights this. After reading Leviticus 18:22, many still don't get Isaiah 40:8. There are now more gender identities than one can shake a stick at.

The fake news and tech monopolies today will not report on anything that goes against their leftist views. Their goal with the massive influx of illegal immigrants entering our southern border is to change America forever. The recent banning of several Dr. Seuss children books isn't about racism at all. It's to hide his support of inclusion for children of all races. To see real time racism, look no further than Planned Parenthood. The HB -1 bill gives the federal government power over state's rights on voting control only to assure future voting without any verification.