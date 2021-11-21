Letter: Is this a repeat of the 1970s?

It’s been said before, that history repeats itself. It’s also true that those who don’t learn from history and past mistakes are doomed to repeat them. It is a real American tragedy that in the first year of this current Democratic presidential administration, America has taken one blow after another. The canceled fuel pipelines have ended our nation’s energy independence and now we have sky high fuel prices both in home heating and our autos. The pull out of Afghanistan was one of our worst military blunders yet, and too much stimulus has encouraged a growing taker class to live off the dole rather than work for an honest living, and the result of inflation, where everyday goods and services are costing us more and more money. Yes, a repeat of the late 1970s is happening, and the current president and his failed administration are to blame 100%! It will be a long three years of malaise - a common term heard during the late 1970s. Don’t blame me, I voted for the real mature adults in the room - the GOP. With the repeated failures of liberal socialism throughout time, why would anyone ever vote democratic?