 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Is this a repeat of the 1970s?

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

It’s been said before, that history repeats itself. It’s also true that those who don’t learn from history and past mistakes are doomed to repeat them. It is a real American tragedy that in the first year of this current Democratic presidential administration, America has taken one blow after another. The canceled fuel pipelines have ended our nation’s energy independence and now we have sky high fuel prices both in home heating and our autos. The pull out of Afghanistan was one of our worst military blunders yet, and too much stimulus has encouraged a growing taker class to live off the dole rather than work for an honest living, and the result of inflation, where everyday goods and services are costing us more and more money. Yes, a repeat of the late 1970s is happening, and the current president and his failed administration are to blame 100%! It will be a long three years of malaise - a common term heard during the late 1970s. Don’t blame me, I voted for the real mature adults in the room - the GOP. With the repeated failures of liberal socialism throughout time, why would anyone ever vote democratic?

The liberal Dems produce misery with their failed socialist ideas while the GOP produces policies of free markets, personal freedom and sound economic growth.

T.J. Murray

Mechanicsburg

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Clarity on climate change

Letter: Clarity on climate change

I was pleased to read Commissioner Vince DiFilippo’s letter to the editor acknowledging the reality of climate change and supporting measures …

Letter: Support RGGI in Pa.

Letter: Support RGGI in Pa.

Gov. Wolf signed an executive order to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative on July 31, 2020. The Senate has passed a letter of disappr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News