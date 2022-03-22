 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Is big government the answer?

In response to Katie Daniels' letter “Fight for the future” on March 17, it is implied that government is the answer. Using the sky is falling technique of fear to scare people does work, whether it's moral can be debated. The scare tactics mentioned “high prices, floods, fires, insect infestation, our national security, the health of our ecosystem and our children’s future.”

With regards to high prices, the biggest cost beyond the cost of production in general is the added-on cost because of government regulation including taxes. There are three ways the government gets money, from taxes, borrowing and printing money. The crippling inflation we are now experiencing is caused by printing money (stimulus). When they create money out of nothing, there is too much money chasing too few goods, which causes inflation. The politician just came in the back door and picked your pocket.

There is an impression made in the article that the fossil fuel industry is the big bad wolf destroying the planet. I do agree we should not be subsidizing any industry, but with regards to regulation, they are already heavily regulated protecting the environment. Katie Daniels supports a windfall profit tax on fossil fuels that would increase again the price at the pump, heating our homes and anything that is hauled by a truck, which means everything. Taxes on industry are passed down to the consumer.

The environmental organizations mentioned in the article, if they are not tied to any government or taxpayer money or other international interests, good for them, I applaud. But before supporting any organization there needs to be a balance. The sky is falling technique is a red flag.

Richard J. Vrabel

Boiling Springs

