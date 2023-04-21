If I am right in what I say, the candidates for the school board in Carlisle have said that their group was running as a coalition for school board positions. Not one of the candidates said that they would vote on what would be good for the children in Carlisle but will vote for what the coalition would say because they know what is best for the Carlisle school district. Doesn’t this sound like what the Republicans and Democrats do now? Whatever the majority leader says, that is what they do. If you believe in serving in the public office, why do you need someone to tell you how to vote? Would a person who seeks a seat as a coalition member win and then vote against the rest of their team? Something is wrong in Denmark here.