To the Editor:
What is a coalition? One or more people stand together on issues or thoughts. If you would have a committee of seven and four were considered a coalition, their votes would always win. I think this is a good analogy for coalition.
If I am right in what I say, the candidates for the school board in Carlisle have said that their group was running as a coalition for school board positions. Not one of the candidates said that they would vote on what would be good for the children in Carlisle but will vote for what the coalition would say because they know what is best for the Carlisle school district. Doesn’t this sound like what the Republicans and Democrats do now? Whatever the majority leader says, that is what they do. If you believe in serving in the public office, why do you need someone to tell you how to vote? Would a person who seeks a seat as a coalition member win and then vote against the rest of their team? Something is wrong in Denmark here.
People are also reading…
If a candidate believes in what they say, why wouldn’t they seek their party and be an independent party candidate? This is almost like a person winning as mayor of a city and that person is placed in charge of that city’s police force, regardless of having any experience in this field whatsoever. Over the past 80 years in Carlisle, this has been the case. People are elected to offices where they have no idea what they are doing, but being led by one person that does know. Little side note: I did the same thing when I sought re-election on Carlisle council only to be crucified by the news media.
Roger Spitz
Carlisle