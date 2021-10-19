 Skip to main content
Letter: Invest in care

Intellectually disabled folks are facing a monumental care crisis. Local organizations like Cumberland Perry ARC association (CPARC) are struggling to provide the care these people need. Pennsylvania needs to invest in these organizations such they can attract and retain critical staff to support and protect these vulnerable individuals. It has been decades since Direct Support Professionals (DSP's) have received a standard pay increase via the state. As a result, many of these care organizations have been forced to close homes and other community support programs for the intellectually disabled.

Over two-thirds of CPARC's residents have no families. In essence, CPARC is their family, and they would have few options if CPARC was unable to provides homes and services.

The current staff at CPARC are to be commended for working endless hours of OT through a pandemic to provide a safe environment, but they need help!

We need our state Legislature to act to fund the $540 million in rescue funds that have been asked for, and we need long term pay increases for all DSP staff professionals.

This should not be a political debate. This is about protecting and caring for some of our most vulnerable people in our society.

Cliff Evens

Silver Spring Township

