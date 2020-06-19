Letter: Internal control

Letter: Internal control

Dear Editor:

There is a safe way to reduce the number of police. Simply exchange external control with internal control.

Rather than outlawing religion from our society, make the study of the golden rule, the Ten Commandments, indeed the whole Bible, a mandatory part of the curriculum from kindergarten all the way through graduate collegiate study.

Laws are made for the lawless and must be evenly applied to all, including the lawmakers themselves. Laws that are not enforced, are not laws at all.

Those that are internally controlled will not require a large police force.

Fred L. Battles

Carlisle

