Dear Editor:
I read in the Sentinel's "Faith in Focus" column dated 11/29/19 an article on an interfaith Thanksgiving service.
However well intended, this I believe is the political correctness culture at its finest. With much of the country falling over itself to accept PC indoctrination, it's no wonder we are becoming desensitized to what's really happening.
In the short term, it's laying the foundation for what's trying to come in the long term. That is to show the world we are all one in faith, doesn't much matter which or what one believes. A goal of PC culture is a one-world religion that ushers in a one-world government.
If history is any guide, we are yet again embarking on another wrong path. As proud as man is of himself with his many splendid words and deeds, he knows nothing of God that is of and by himself.
You have free articles remaining.
As a Christian, I can't imagine Christ participating in any religious worship service that fails to honor the Father only.
As for the multi-quoted Thanksgiving service, I believe a quote from the German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer sums it up best for the Christian Church, "One act of obedience is better than one hundred sermons."
Robert Schlusser
Carlisle