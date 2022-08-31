 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Inflation Reduction Act important to environment

Mailbag.Logo

During the hottest summer in recent memory, it has become clearer than ever that we need action to rein in climate change. And it’s not just the heat: here in Cumberland County, residents are already feeling the direct impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense downpours.

Yet with the Inflation Reduction Act, Congress and President Biden have taken a huge step forward in the fight against global warming by passing the largest investment to address climate change and promote clean energy in U.S. history.

The Inflation Reduction Act will make energy-efficient appliances and electric vehicles more affordable for Pennsylvanians, in turn reducing climate emissions and helping our health, our wallets and the planet. Local leaders can opt for electric school buses and garbage trucks through the new law, cleaning up our air and building cleaner communities. The Inflation Reduction Act also prioritizes forest restoration, land conservation and urban tree planting to protect and rebuild Pennsylvania’s natural resources, as well as supporting farmers in implementing climate-smart agriculture practices. All of this can help the nation tackle the climate crisis like never before.

By helping to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, Sen. Casey cast a historic vote in support of clean air and a livable climate, and future generations of Pennsylvanians will thank them.

Ellie Kerns

Climate Field Associate with PennEnvironment

